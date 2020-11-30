Central HS band program awarded $500 grant from Madison Jazz Society

Photo by Nelson Syozi via stock.xchng

Central High School recently was awarded a grant from the Madison Jazz Society School Grant Fund to music programs in Wisconsin schools to help students learn about and perform jazz.

Central, with director Adam Scheele, was awarded $500 to help purchase a baritone saxophone for the jazz band.

Due to the COVID pandemic, grant requests were received from only nine schools (some schools have suspended their music and arts programs). Teachers were encouraged to apply for grants to purchase items and equipment that will help them teach virtually, which many of them

are doing.

In announcing the awards, MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz stated, “We are very proud that the money awarded this year and since the program began in 1989 brings the total amount of scholarships and grants awarded by our all-volunteer organization to over $141,000. We are pleased that these grants will assist students and teachers from all over Wisconsin now

and in years to come. We are thrilled to see that many schools, even in the midst of the COVID pandemic, are working to provide opportunities for their students to learn about America’s original art form – jazz.”

More information on the school grant program and the Society can be found at www.madisonjazz.com

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of, preservation of and education about jazz.