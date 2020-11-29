Agenda: Wheatland regular Town Board meeting, budget hearing, special Town Board meeting

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a series of meetings Monday.

All meetings will be held at Town Hall in New Munster. Meetings are open to the public until capacity is reached with social distancing

requirements being enforced. Face covering is required.\

First up is the regular Town Board meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion on whether to change board meetings to virtual meetings for a certain length of time because of Covid.

The full agenda is available here.

The second meeting is a town budget hearing, set to begin at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Presentation and review of 2021 Town Budget

The next meeting will be a special meeting of electors. Among the agenda items are:

Adopt a 2020 town general tax levy and streetlight district levies to be paid in 2021.

The next meeting will be a special Town Board meeting. Among the agenda items are:

Adoption of 2021 Town Budget.