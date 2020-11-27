Units responding for crash along Salem Lakes/Brighton border

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:25 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 29600 block of Highway K (60th Street) along the Salem Lakes/Brighton border.

Per dispatch: This is reported as a two-vehicle crash with one vehicle in the ditch rolled over.

UPDATE 11:27 a.m. — Additional personnel from Salem Lakes Station 2 dispatched to respond as well.

UPDATE 11:31 a.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene confirms one vehicle on roof. Person still inside, moving around.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m. — Patient out of vehicle. Injury assessment underway.

UPDATE 11:52 p.m. — All units returning to quarters.