Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 27, 2020: 9,089 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 9,089 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 164 more than Wednesday. There have been 142 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 57,835 negative test results, a positive rate of 5402/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 233 cases (8 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 135 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 523 cases (6 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 110 cases (3 more cases than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 211 cases

Wheatland — 150 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 58 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 70 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 369,442 positive tests and 2,116,549 negative tests with 3,178 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 33,358 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.