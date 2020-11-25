Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 25, 2020: 8,925 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 8,925 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 164 more than Tuesday. There have been 139 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 7 more than Tuesday. The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 57,389 negative test results, a positive rate of 5305/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent higher) in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 225 cases (8 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 130 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 517 cases (13 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 107 cases (3 more cases than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 214 cases (9 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 148 cases (7 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 57 cases

Brighton — 70 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 369,442 positive tests and 2,116,549 negative tests with 3,178 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 33,358 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.