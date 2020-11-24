Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 24, 2020: 8,761 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 8,761 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 288 more than Monday. There have been 132 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 7 more than Monday. The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 56,948 negative test results, a positive rate of 5207/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent higher) in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 217 cases (9 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 127 cases (7 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 504 cases (26 more than Monday)

Randall — 104 cases (5 more cases than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 205 cases (9 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 141 cases (6 more than Monday)

Paris — 57 cases (3 more than Monday)

Brighton — 68 cases (7 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 363,973 positive tests and 2,104,756 negative tests with 3,115 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 32,893 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.