Snow accumulation expected Tuesday

The National Weather Service’s latest, local forecast says we should expect some snow accumulation Tuesday here in Western Kenosha County.

After an overnight low of 29, snow, eventually mixed with rain at times, could start falling in the early hours of Tuesday, about 3 a.m., and become more persistent by 6 a.m., continuing through about 1 p.m. A little over 1 inch of accumulation is expected.

The weather will stay wet with a 90 percent chance of rain Tuesday night and an 80 percent transitioning to 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Saturday should be dry with temperatures in the high 40s.

A chance of rain and snow showers returns Saturday night and lingers into Sunday.