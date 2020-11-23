Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 23, 2020: 8,473 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 8,473 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 168 more than Friday. There have been 125 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 4 more than Friday. The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 56,603 negative test results, a positive rate of 5033/100,000 people and a 1.4 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 208 cases (7 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 120 cases

Salem Lakes — 478 cases (13 more than Friday)

Randall — 99 cases (2 more cases than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 196 cases

Wheatland — 135 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paris — 54 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 61 cases (1 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time (through Friday):

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (through Friday):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

New statewide data was not available from Wisconsin DHS Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 32,546 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.