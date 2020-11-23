Agenda: Paris Town Board special and regular meetings, Nov. 24, 2020

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a regular board meeting on Tuesday at Town Hall.

The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Closed session for conferring with legal counsel regarding pending litigation, namely Nelson v. Town of Paris.

Reconvene into open session and take action, if any, with respect to matter discussed in closed session.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:

Open bids for Town Hall land lease agreement.

Annual Town appreciation dinner or alternative recognition.

Discussion about Town Hall procedure regarding COVID-19.

