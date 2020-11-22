Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) Board meeting Nov. 23, 2020

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the music room, with limited seating due to COVID-19

The meeting also will be livestreamed (audio) here starting at the time of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action on potential instructional plan changes and Kenosha County Division of Health recommendation for all virtual education from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4.

Review and potential approval of administrative oversight guidelines for school closings due to health related issues

Resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of a $5,096,000 Taxable (Convertible to Tax-Exempt) General Obligation Refunding Bond

Special Education Caseloads and Potential Staffing Needs

Administrative Options/Recommendations Relating to COVID-Staffing Issues (Information-Discussion-Action)

The full agenda is available here.