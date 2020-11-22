Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) Board meeting Nov. 23, 2020

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the music room, with limited seating due to COVID-19
The meeting also will be livestreamed (audio) here starting at the time of the meeting.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on potential instructional plan changes and Kenosha County Division of Health recommendation for all virtual education from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4.
- Review and potential approval of administrative oversight guidelines for school closings due to health related issues
- Resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of a $5,096,000 Taxable (Convertible to Tax-Exempt) General Obligation Refunding Bond
- Special Education Caseloads and Potential Staffing Needs
- Administrative Options/Recommendations Relating to COVID-Staffing Issues (Information-Discussion-Action)