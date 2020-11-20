Units responding for loose cows in Brighton

At about 7:21 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy is responding to the 29800 block of Highway JB in Brighton for a report of two cows in the roadway.
Per dispatch: Caller reported almost striking the cows.
