Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 20, 2020: 8,305 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 8,305 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 193 more than Thursday. There have been 121 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 55,869 negative test results, a positive rate of 4936/100,000 people and a 1.4 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent lower than Thursday) in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 201 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 121 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 465 cases (11 more than Thursday)

Randall — 97 cases (2 more cases than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 197 cases (7 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 132cases (6 more than Thursday)

Paris — 53 cases

Brighton — 59 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 344,945 positive tests and 2,062,191 negative tests with 2,954 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 31,060 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.