A word from our sponsors: H&R Block is hiring

Note: The following is a paid announcement from H&R Block. — DH
H&R Block is hiring!
You will be an integral part of showcasing our passion and pride and delivering on the H&R Block brand purpose – to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.
Joining us* as a seasonal Receptionist means you will relentlessly focus on how to wow clients now, and in the future. You will need the ability to work a flexible schedule in multiple, fast-paced locations during the tax season from January to April.
If the typical year-round 9 – 5 isn’t for you, this seasonal position provides the freedom, flexibility, and extra earnings you’ll need to embrace what makes your life uniquely yours. After successfully working this tax season you may find that you want to apply to return for subsequent seasons, or even apply for advancement.
Day to day your responsibilities may include:
Greeting clients, answering phone lines, matching clients to Tax Pros, schedule client appointments, conduct client exits by ensuring all client current and future needs are met, maintain office cleanliness and organization, and other office duties as assigned.
What you will bring to the team:
High school diploma or equivalent, prior experience working in a fast-paced environment, and previous experience in a customer service centric environment.
It would be even better if you also had:
Sales and/or Marketing experience, ability to multi-task, strong organizational and time-management skills, knowledge of cash register operations, and knowledge and experience with a Windows based
computer system.
Locations:
25140 75th St., Salem, WI 53168
124 East Main St., Twin Lakes, WI 53181
112 Elizabeth Lane, Genoa City, WI 53128
For consideration for this position, please email your cover letter and resume to kameo.ianson@hrblock.com. Please, DO NOT come into the office to apply and NO phone calls. Please apply by email ONLY.
*This office is an independently owned and operated franchise office operating under an agreement with H&R Block. Franchisees make their own hiring decisions and any questions regarding employment at this office should be made directly to the franchisee.