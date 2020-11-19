Wilmot UHS moving to temporary all virtual learning due to COVID-19 driven staff shortage

Wilmot Union High School is moving to all virtual learning starting Nov. 23 and returning Dec. 7 due to a COVID-19 driven staff shortage, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

“This temporary shift to virtual learning is occurring because we are unable to staff classrooms as COVID-19 and related issues have affected our staffing level,” a letter signed by district administrator Daniel Kopp sent to school families Thursday afternoon said.

Wilmot had offered both face-to-face and virtual options to students this year.

“Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” Kopp’s letter said. “We will continue to update you throughout the closure with any changes.”

Kopp’s entire letter, which includes a bell schedule for the virtual period and Google Meet learning expectations, is available here.