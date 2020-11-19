Randall School board rejects county’s virtual learning recommendation

The Randall School Board on Wednesday decided to not follow the Kenosha Division of Health’s recommendation to move to all virtual learning from Thanksgiving week to early January.

The recommendation was considered at the board’s regular meeting Wednesday evening.

Last week, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges, and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4. The recommendation comes in the wake of mounting cases of COVID-19 here.

“The Randall School Board gave careful consideration to the available data in deciding to offer in-person learning with a virtual option for our families at Randall after the recommendation of the KCDOH,” said Jeffrey Alstadt, district administrator, in an email to westofthei.com. “The board discussed the number of families choosing in-person, which remains above 80%, the number of cases, and what the other area schools are doing with the recommendation, amongst other items. Randall has had less than a 3% positive case percentage within 14 days. The school board will continue to monitor staffing shortages and how they can help support teachers and staff through this difficult time.”

Randall students were due to return to in-person learning Thursday after being all virtual from Nov. 5, due to multiple COVID-19 positives among students/staff.