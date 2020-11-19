Paris School Board does not act on county’s virtual education recommendation

The Paris Jt. 1 School Board on Wednesday did not act on a Kenosha County Division of Health recommendation to move to all virtual learning from Thanksgiving week until early January.

Last week, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4. The recommendation comes in the wake of mounting cases of COVID-19 here.

The board discussed the recommendation at its meeting Wednesday, but voted unanimously not to take action, Roger Gahart, district administrator, said.

Paris is offering only face-to-face learning five days per week.