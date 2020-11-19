Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 19, 2020: 8,112 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 8,112 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 115 more than Wednesday. There have been 120 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 9 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 55,626 negative test results, a positive rate of 4807/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent higher than Wednesday) in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 198 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 117 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 454cases (6 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 95 cases

Twin Lakes — 190 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 126 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 53 cases

Brighton — 58 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 338,472 positive tests and 2,049,526 negative tests with 2,876 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 30,982 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.