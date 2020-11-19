Bristol closes Village Hall to public as COVID-19 precaution

The Bristol Village Hall office will be closed to the public as of Nov. 23 as a measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19, village officials announced Thursday.

“This decision was made in order to ensure the safety of our office staff, fire department and our community,” said the announcement document, distributed Thursday.

The decision to close the office was made by village President Michael Farrell and village administrator Randy Kerkman.

The village office will continue to meet the needs of residents and will be communicating with residents using the following options:

Phone: 262-857-2368

FAX: 262-857-2136

email: Administrator-Randall Kerkman admin@villageofbristol.org; Clerk-Treasurer Amy Klemko clerk@villageofbristol.org; Building Inspectors Don Fox, Phil Petroski buildinginspector@villageofbristol.org

Mail: 19801 83RD STREET. BRISTOL WI 53104

Drop box: Located by front doors of building, at above address.

Here is the full announcement, including some specific information about how to accomplish some examples of interaction with the village.