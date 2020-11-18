Trevor-Wilmot School rejects county recommendation on virtual learning

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District Board voted Tuesday to not follow the Kenosha County Division of Health’s recommendation to move to all virtual learning from Thanksgiving week through early January.

The vote was unanimous, district administrator Michelle Garven said in a video announcement Wednesday.

Last week, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4. The recommendation comes in the wake of mounting cases of COVID-19 here.

Garven said the board gave careful consideration to available data in making its decision to stick with allowing district parents to choose between in-person learning or all virtual learning.

“We believe our parents are making good decisions,” Garven said.

Garve praised efforts of staff, students and parents in stopping the spread of COVID-19 at the school. The district has seen one student positive test and seven staff positives since the beginning of the school year.

“We have been doing a very good job … mitigating COVID-19 spread,” Garven said.

The board also considered results of a parent survey, and what other local school districts are doing regarding the county recommendation in making their own decision, Garven said.

The school’s position on all virtual school could change if additional COVID-19 cases cause a staffing shortage, Garven said.