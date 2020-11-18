Salem School Board rejects county’s virtual learning recommendation

The Salem School District Board voted Tuesday to not follow the Kenosha County Division of Health’s recommendation to move all students to virtual learning from late November to early January.

The vote to not follow the recommendation was unanimous with all board members present.

Last week, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4. The recommendation comes in the wake of mounting cases of COVID-19 here.

The school board vote means the school will continue to offer all virtual, all in-person or blended schedules.

Before the vote, district administrator Connie Valenza said the district had received over 30 letters from the public about the issue, with 3 supporting following the recommendation.

In casting their votes all board members praised the efforts of school staff in observing COVID-19 spread mitigation measures.