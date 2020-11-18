Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 18, 2020: 7,997 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 7,997 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 286 more than Tuesday. There have been 111 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 55,004 negative test results, a positive rate of 4753/100,000 people and a 1.4 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 194 cases (20 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 113 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 448 cases (30 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 95 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 188 cases (7 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 124 cases (13 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 53 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 56 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 331,837 positive tests and 2,036,941 negative tests with 2,793 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 30,468 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.