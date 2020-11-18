Central HS moving to all virtual learning through Dec. 3

Central High School will move to all virtual learning from Thursday through Dec. 3 after a “significant increase in positive tests” at the school, administration announced Wednesday.

The announcement included the following data as of Wednesday:

25 students who have tested positive since Nov. 9, with this number still climbing.

Over 225 students who are currently on quarantine from positive tests at school and/or being identified as a close contact from a family member’s positive test.

A steady increase in daily absences; Tuesday saw nearly 30 percent or 300 students, absent from school (Note: students who are on virtual learning are not considered absent).

A significant increase in staff absences due to COVID-related reasons (positive tests, quarantines, COVID-related symptoms).

The move comes about a week after school officials said they were not going to follow a Kenosha County Division of Health’s strong recommendation for schools to move to virtual learning Nov. 23 through Jan. 4.

“Last week, I communicated our intention to continue face-to-face instruction at Westosha Central, but also promised we would continue to examine our building numbers daily, including positive tests, quarantined students, and staff absences,” district administrator John Gendron said in a letter sent to school families Wednesday. “The safety of our staff and students is our number one priority.

“The switch to virtual learning was not taken lightly; it was our goal to remain face-to-face as we believe it is what is best for our students and staff, but we have seen a significant increase in positive tests and quarantined students, prompting a decision that we believe is the right one for our school.,” Gendron said.

The parent asserts the move to virtual learning is temporary and that students will return to regular schedule Dec. 3.

The full parent letter is available here.