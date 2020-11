Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9 a.m., local fire departments are responding to a MABAS box alarm from the Town of Raymond Fire Department for a structure fire in the 2700 block of Nicholas Avenue.

Per dispatch: Paris Fire and Rescue requested to respond with a tender, Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with a squad and Somers Fire and Rescue requested to respond with a tender for a change of quarters.