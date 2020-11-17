Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 17, 2020: 7,711 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 7,711 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 97 more than Monday. There have been 109 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 54,732 negative test results, a positive rate of 4583/100,000 people and a 1.4 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent lower than Monday) in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 174 cases (6 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 108 cases (2 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 418 cases (17 more than Monday)

Randall — 90 cases (4 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 181 cases (8 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 111 cases (3 more than Monday)

Paris — 51 cases

Brighton — 52 cases (6 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 323,848 positive tests and 2,024,801 negative tests with 2,741 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 30,034 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.