Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District Board meeting Nov. 18, 2020

The Wheatland J1 School District Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m., at the Wheatland Center School Middle School Gymnasium to accommodate physical distancing. Board members will attend either physically or virtually. Attendees

are required to wear face coverings.

Agenda items include:

Administrators report: Update on School Plan and Covid Impact.

Review and Potential Approval of Instructional Plan Changes.

Review and Potential Approval of Administrative Oversight Guidelines for School Closings Due to Health Related Issues.

The full agenda is available here.