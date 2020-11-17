Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District Board meeting Nov. 18, 2020

The Wheatland J1 School District Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m., at the Wheatland Center School Middle School Gymnasium to accommodate physical distancing. Board members will attend either physically or virtually. Attendees
are required to wear face coverings.
Agenda items include:
- Administrators report: Update on School Plan and Covid Impact.
- Review and Potential Approval of Instructional Plan Changes.
- Review and Potential Approval of Administrative Oversight Guidelines for School Closings Due to Health Related Issues.