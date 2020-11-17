Agenda: Randall budget hearing and special town board meeting Nov. 18, 2020

Nov 17th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Town of Randall is scheduled to hold a Budget Hearing and
Special Town Board Meeting for Budget Adoption on Wednesday at Randall Town Hall in Bassett.

The budget hearing will begin at 7 p.m. The agenda includes: Presentation and review with discussion of the proposed 2021 Town Budget.

The special Town Board meeting will be held immediately following the budget hearing. The agenda includes:

  • To adopt the 2021 Budget pursuant to Section 60.40 (4) of Wisconsin State Statutes
  • To adopt the 2020 Town Tax Levy to be paid in 2021.

The full agendas for both meetings are available here.

