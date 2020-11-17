Agenda: Randall budget hearing and special town board meeting Nov. 18, 2020

The Town of Randall is scheduled to hold a Budget Hearing and

Special Town Board Meeting for Budget Adoption on Wednesday at Randall Town Hall in Bassett.

The budget hearing will begin at 7 p.m. The agenda includes: Presentation and review with discussion of the proposed 2021 Town Budget.

The special Town Board meeting will be held immediately following the budget hearing. The agenda includes:

To adopt the 2021 Budget pursuant to Section 60.40 (4) of Wisconsin State Statutes

To adopt the 2020 Town Tax Levy to be paid in 2021.

The full agendas for both meetings are available here.