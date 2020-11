The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall in Paddock Lake.

Agenda items include:

Open Public Hearing for the 2021 General Fund Budget & 2021 Capital Improvement Fund.

Motions to pass the: 2021 General Fund Budget, 2021 General Fund tax levy, Capital Improvement Fund Budget, 2021 Sewer Operations Budget, 2021 Water Operations budget, 2021 TID #1 Budget, 2021 TID #2 Budget.

The full agenda is available here.