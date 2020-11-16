Salem Lakes to close Village Hall to public from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4

Salem Lakes Village Hall in Salem will be closed to the public from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4 due to the local COVID-19 situation, village officials announced Monday.

A communication addressed to village residents said in part:

The Village Administrator and the Village Board continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. The safety of our staff and community is our first priority. Unfortunately, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 positives in our Village and our County, we have decided to close our Village Hall offices to the public. This closure will start on Monday, November 23, 2020 and will continue until Monday, January 4, 2021 at which time we will re-evaluate opening our offices and facilities to the public. We encourage you to check our website for Village information. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you and we want to thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented time. We understand this closure will affect many aspects including tax payments, dog licenses, building and zoning permits, public meetings, court proceedings and payments, and utility payments. We are committed to our residents and will continue working to help you with your needs. You may communicate with our office by the following options:

Phone: 262-843-2313 Fax: 262-843-4432

Email: info@voslwi.org Mail: PO Box 443, Salem WI 53168

Website: www.voslwi.org Drop Box: 9814 Antioch Road, Salem WI

The full letter, which includes some specific instructions regarding certain interactions with the village government such as paying property taxes, can be viewed here.

As of Monday, Salem Lakes has recorded 401 COVID-19 positives, according to the Kenosha County Division of Health.