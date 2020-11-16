Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 16, 2020: 7,510 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 7,510 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 321 more than Friday. There have been 109 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 54,234 negative test results, a positive rate of 4464/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 168 cases (13 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 106 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 401 cases (40 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 86 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 173 cases (21 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 108 cases (8 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 51 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 46 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 316,758 positive tests and 2,009,148 negative tests with 2,573 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 29,437 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.