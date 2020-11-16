Agenda: Salem School District regular meeting Nov. 17, 2020

The Salem School District Board is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. in the Intermediate Library at the school. Public access to allow for social distancing will be held in the Large Group Instruction Room. The meeting also will be livestreamed at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.

Agenda items include:

Kenosha County Health Department Recommendation to go to virtual learning from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4.

Recognition of nurse.

Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $1,000,000 General

Obligation Refunding Bonds.

Obligation Refunding Bonds. The meeting also includes a closed session to consider: Individual Employee Performance Review and Individual Employee Medical Information.

The full agenda is available here.