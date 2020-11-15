Kitchen fire damages home in Silver Lake

/Earlene Frederick photo

A little before midnight, Sunday, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Randall Fire Department responded for a house fire in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Silver Lake. Salem Lakes asked for a MABAS Box, thus receiving extra help and tenders (water) from other departments, including Bristol and Union Grove.

The initial crews were successful in knocking down the fire, saving the building. People in the house got themselves, out. Firefighters evacuated two live cats and one kitten from the home. The fire is under investigation. no one was injured. It was called in as a grease fire.

/Earlene Frederick photo