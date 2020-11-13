Units responding for bunring in Brighton

At about 6 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 24400 block of 31st Street in Brighton.
UPDATE 6:05 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports this is a large burn, with someone out controlling it.
