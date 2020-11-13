Riverview School board does not act on county’s virtual learning recommendation; more COVID-19 discussion expected

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt #1 School District (Riverview School) board did not take action Thursday on the Kenosha County Division of Health’s recommendation to move to all virtual instruction from just before Thanksgiving to after winter break.

On Monday, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4. The recommendation comes in the wake of mounting cases of COVID-19 here.

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt #1 board held a special meeting Thursday to consider the county’s recommendation.

“There was excellent discussion on the KCHD recommendation, staffing shortages, the value of in-person versus virtual schooling, socialization concerns for school-age children, county and school COVID-related data, and other concerns,” district administrator Jon Schleusner said of the meeting in an email to westofthei.com. “All are important considerations during this challenging time and more discussion will likely occur at upcoming meetings.”

The next Silver Lake-Salem Jt #1 Board Meeting is Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. The agenda for that meeting will be released next week.

The board has asked the school administration to bring forward recommendations relating to staffing challenges and school operations due to COVID-19 at the meeting, Schleusner said. A review of current school COVID-related data, and other COVID-related protocols moving forward, will also likely be on the agenda.