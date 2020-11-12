Wilmot UHS creates video Veteran’s Day ceremony

Wilmot Union High School each years has a Veterans Day ceremony.
This year COVID-19 safety didn’t allow the assembly to happen as it usually does. Instead they produced a video version, which you can view below:
Western Kenosha County's news source
Wilmot Union High School each years has a Veterans Day ceremony.
This year COVID-19 safety didn’t allow the assembly to happen as it usually does. Instead they produced a video version, which you can view below:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress