Wilmot UHS board rejects county recommendation on virtual learning period

The Wilmot Union High School Board voted not to accept the Kenosha County Division of Health’s recommendation to go to all virtual learning from around Thanksgiving until the end of the winter break.

The vote took place at a special board meeting held Wednesday, said district administrator Dan Kopp in an email to westofthei.com.

On Monday, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4. The recommendation comes in the wake of mounting cases of COVID-19 here.

“We will react to Wilmot UHS needs,” Kopp said.

Wilmot UHS has been operating with a four-day a week face to face/one day virtual or all virtual options.