Trevor-Wilmot School middle school students, staff moving to virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 test, symptoms

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will be moving to distance learning after a report of a positive COVID-19 test result in a student and a staff member with COVID-19 symptoms.

Here’s a news release distributed Thursday:

Today, the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District received notification from a family that a student received a COVID-19 test with a Positive result.

The district has also been in contact with a staff member that is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms consistent with a positive test. This is the

second and third case of the virus reported to the district since students returned to learning on September 1st.

These individuals are presently in isolation, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Kenosha County Division of Health recommendations.

The Kenosha County Division of Health has been working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts of these individuals, who will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.

Close contacts include those who:

● Had direct physical contact with any of the infected individuals (e.g.: a hug or handshake).

● Were within six feet of any of the COVID-19-positive individuals for more than 15 minutes.

● Had contact with respiratory secretions from any of the infected individuals (e.g.: were coughed/sneezed on, had contact with dirty tissue, or shared a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items.

Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Trevor-Wilmot were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.

Middle school (6th, 7th, and 8th grade) students and homeroom teachers are being moved to Learning at Home and are asked to Self-Quarantine effective November 12, 2020. The approach to quarantine is a result of close contacts within a student cohort and close contacts with homeroom

teachers that is creating a staffing shortage for our school. All students and staff will be returning to our building on Monday, November 30, 2020.

District Administrator Dr. Michelle Garven said, “We continue to follow the protocols and practices from our Road to Return framework. We continue to work in collaboration with the Kenosha County Division of Health to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate their partnership as we continue to work through this pandemic together. We have planned for cases of COVID-19 in our building and appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we move to our Learning from Home plans.”

Parents are urged to monitor their students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, headaches, etc. Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider.

“It is essential to stay home if you’re sick, to isolate if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or if you’re waiting for a test result, and to quarantine if you’ve had close contact with a positive case,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “I’m grateful to the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District for putting these protocols in place to help control the spread of the virus.”

Those seeking testing for the virus can find a frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

For information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.