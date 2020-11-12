Lakewood School to move to all virtual learning until Jan. 4

Lakewood School will be moving to all virtual learning as of Nov. 20 through early January, the school announced.

District administrator Christine Anderson, in an email to westofthei.com, said the school will be following a recommendation from the Kenosha County Division of Health to move to all virtual learning from Nov. 23 through Jan. 4.

School families were sent a letter about the change Wednesday evening, Anderson said. The communication was not shared with westofthei.com and has not been posted yet to the school’s website or social media.

There is scheduled time off that falls during that period. The school calendar called for students to be home for Thanksgiving break Nov. 25-27 and for winter break Dec. 21-Jan. 1.

Lakewood is the first Western Kenosha County school district to announce it will follow the health department’s recommendation. Decisions are pending in other districts.

The recommendation was made by Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit Monday in light of increasing cases of COVID-19 here.

Freiheit said moving to virtual schooling during the holiday season would allow for a decrease in community gathering and movement over the period of six weeks, which is three COVID-19 incubation periods.