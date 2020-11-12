Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 11, 2020: 6,937 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 7,140 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 203 more than Wednesday. There have been 102 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 53,239 negative test results, a positive rate of 4244/100,000 people and a 1.4 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday (last updated Nov. 11):

Bristol — 155 cases (22 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 103 cases (13 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 361 cases (42 more than Thursday)

Randall — 79 cases (8 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 152 cases (30 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 100 cases (10 more than Thursday)

Paris — 47 cases (6 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 42 cases (5 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 293,388 positive tests and 1,964,779 negative tests with 2,515 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 27,032 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.