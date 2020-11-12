Brighton School will not follow county’s recommendation for all virtual learning

Nov 12th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Brighton School Board affirmed Wednesday it intends to continue providing in-person learning at the end of 2020.

On Monday, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she is strongly recommending that all schools within the county — K-12, colleges and universities — switch to virtual instruction only between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4. The recommendation comes in the wake of mounting cases of COVID-19 here.

District administrator Matt Eggert said in an email to westofthei.com that the board considered the recommendation, but decided to continue to stay open and provide in-person learning five days a week. 

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust as needed,” Eggert said. “However, we feel this is the best decision for the children’s learning, socialization, and mental health.”

