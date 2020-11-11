Weather related calls keep deputies busy Tuesday

On November 10th, 2020 Kenosha County experienced a severe thunderstorm and tornado warning that began yesterday evening starting at approximately 5:00 PM. Kenosha County Sheriff Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls through 11:00 pm:

1 accident with injuries

2 property damage accident

3 road hazard reports

3 assist motorists

2 service calls

5 medical calls

At this time there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County. The roadways were dangerous, and we are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries.