Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services marks Veterans Day with special video

The Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services is marking Veterans Day with a special video featuring several members of the community.

This video was produced in lieu of the annual Kenosha County Veterans Celebration, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video is available here.

“It’s unfortunate that we can’t safely celebrate Veterans Day together, as we normally do at our event each year, but this video will help people to get into the spirit of this important day,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.

The half-hour video features reflections on Veterans Day from 10 local veterans, representing a variety of organizations and eras.

“I’m grateful to all of my fellow veterans who participated and shared their thoughts with us,” said Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson. “Since we can’t get together this year, I encourage everyone to watch this video in honor of all of our veterans.”

Veterans Day is a federal holiday (previously known as Armistice Day) observed annually on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. It is celebrated not only in the United States but in many other countries throughout the world.

In the United States, it is a day that honors all men and women that have served as military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Veterans Day should not be mistaken with Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in military service.