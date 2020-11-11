Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 11, 2020: 6,937 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 6,937 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 231 more than Tuesday, a one day record. There have been 100 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s four more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 52,635 negative test results, a positive rate of 4114/100,000 people and a 1.4 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 155 cases (22 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 103 cases (13 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 361 cases (42 more than Thursday)

Randall — 79 cases (8 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 152 cases (30 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 100 cases (10 more than Thursday)

Paris — 47 cases (6 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 42 cases (5 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 285,891 positive tests and 1,949,868 negative tests with 2,457 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 26,431 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.