Brighton School students collect items, make decorations for veterans

/Submitted photo

The students at Brighton School would like to thank our Veterans for their service.

This year Brighton students have been working hard on window decorations for local veterans. The school also hosted a challenge between the classes to see who can bring in the most jello and pudding cups for the Veteran’s Home of Union Grove.

The school’s PTO is also helping out by donating over 50 pounds of individually wrapped candy bars. The full list of items needed can be found at: https://dva.wi.gov/PublishingImages/Pages/veteransHomes/VHDonations/UG%20Wish%20List.pdf.

The window decorations and candy will be delivered by the Brighton staff on Veteran’s Day. Pudding and jello will be taken over during the following week. As of last Friday, over 500 snack and pudding cups so far had been collected.