/Photo by Milan Jurek via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 1 p.m., Tuesday to 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph are possible Tuesday afternoon with winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this evening and overnight.

NWS advises:

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. “