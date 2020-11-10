Units responding for crash along the Bristol-Paris border

Nov 10th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:13 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 21200 block of 60th Street (Highway K) along the Bristol-Paris border.

Per disaptch: This is a single vehicle crash. Vehicle went off the road.

Bristol, Police/fire.

