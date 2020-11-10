Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 5:30 p.m.

The subject storm is moving east from the Whitewater-Elkhorn area at 70 mph, the warning statement says. Winds gusts of 70 mph and quarter size hail have been associated with this storm.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County. Advises the NWS:

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Here is video of the sky to the west of Paddock Lake about 4:40 p.m.: