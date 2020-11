Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:53 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire at 286th Avenue and 114th Avenue in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Incident was reported by school bus driver. Garbage truck driver reports load is on fire. Truck driver is going to dump contents to prevent garbage truck from catching on fire.

UPDATE 7:56 a.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene confirms trash is on fire.

UPDATE 7:58 a.m. — Deputies blocking access to subdivision.