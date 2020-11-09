Units responding for crash in Randall

Nov 9th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 12:38 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 9900 block of 336th Avenue (Highway KD) for a crash.

Per dispatch: Possible injuries being reported.

