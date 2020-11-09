Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 9, 2020: 6,518 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 6,518 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 333 more than Friday. There have been 96 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 51,870 negative test results, a positive rate of 3,874/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday (numbers have not been updated since Thursday):

Bristol — 133 cases

Paddock Lake — 90 cases

Salem Lakes — 319 cases

Randall — 71 cases

Twin Lakes — 122 cases

Wheatland — 90 cases

Paris — 41 cases

Brighton — 37 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 271,770 positive tests and 1,926,518 negative tests with 2,329 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 25,330 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.