Units responding for burning in Brighton

At about 6:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 3400 block of 264th Avenue in Brighton.
UPDATE 7:03 p.m. — Fire personnel on scene determine this is not a hazard, Units returning to quarters,
Western Kenosha County's news source
