Units responding for burning in Brighton

Nov 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 3400 block of 264th Avenue in Brighton.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m. — Fire personnel on scene determine this is not a hazard, Units returning to quarters,

Share2
Tweet
2 Shares

Posted in: Brighton, Police/fire.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives